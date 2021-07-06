How did Ali Ansari & Sadia Ghaffar confuse Saboor Aly?

Leading actress of the Pakistani drama industry Saboor Aly got confused by her fiancé, actor Ali Ansari and friend actress Sadia Ghaffar.
Actress Saboor Aly has shared a poster of her new drama ‘Parizaad’ on the photo and video sharing app Instagram, which will be aired on a private TV channel soon.
Commenting on the poster of Saboor Aly’s new play, her fiancé, actor Ali Ansari wrote, “Yeh Mera Shehzadaa!”
On the other hand, fellow actress Sadia Ghaffar wrote ‘Shehzadii’ in a comment.
Responding to the comments of her fiancé and fellow actress Sadia Ghaffar, Saboor Aly wrote, “koi Shahzada keh raha ha koi Shahzaadi, mujhay confuse kar dia ha.”