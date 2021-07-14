Kanye West appears to no longer want to be in contact with Irina Shayk

American rapper, singer, Kanye West’s relationship with Irina Shayk has ended. According to the most recent information.

According to Page Six’s sources, the supermodel just likes the US rapper as a friend.

“She likes him as a friend, but doesn’t want a relationship with him,” said the source, explaining that the stunner said no to a trip West ask her to go on, in order to avoid the headlines.

“She doesn’t want the association that they are dating, which is what would have run in the press if she showed up [in Paris with him],” the insider continued. “It would have been another month of news saying that they are dating.”

On his 44th birthday, West and Shayk were last seen together in France on vacation.

“She went to his birthday party as a friend. There were 50 other people there,” the source added. “She doesn’t want to be linked with anyone right now. She is happy being single.”

Previously, Irina Shayk and Since Kanye West have been secretly dating for a few months. According to the Daily Mail, the couple was previously seen together in Provence, France, where they were staying at the exclusive Villa La Coste boutique hotel.

According to a source, the supermodel has been ‘completely’ enamored by the US rapper since he began courting her a few weeks ago.