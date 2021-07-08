Meera pays tribute to Legend Dilip Kumar

Leading actress of the Pakistani film industry Meera shared memorable photos from the past taken with legendary Bollywood actor Dilip Kumar on social media.

Meera shared some rare photos of the past to her verified Instagram account in order to pay tribute to Dilip Kumar.

Legendary actor Dilip Kumar, his wife Saira Banu and Shruti Gandhi Sinha can also be seen with him in the photos shared by the Lollywood actress.

The actress had taken these pictures with Dilip Kumar and his wife Saira Banu during her visit to India.

She wrote in the caption of her post “The end of an era. Thank you for inspiring generations of artists with your performances.”

“Your legacy will live on forever,” the actress wrote, praying for the Bollywood actor’s forgiveness.

Legendary actor Muhammed Yusuf Khan alias Dilip Kumar, who ruled the Bollywood film industry for a long time, passed away at the age of 98 yesterday.

Dilip Kumar’s death was announced via his verified Twitter account by his spokesperson Faisal Farooqui.

Legendary actor Dilip Kumar had been ill for the past several years due to which he was often taken to the hospital for examination. Dilip Kumar was undergoing treatment at a Mumbai hospital due to difficulty in breathing.