Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

Meera pays tribute to Legend Dilip Kumar

Hamna HumailWeb Editor

08th Jul, 2021. 10:00 am
Adsense 160 x 600
Meera Dilip Kumar

Leading actress of the Pakistani film industry Meera shared memorable photos from the past taken with legendary Bollywood actor Dilip Kumar on social media.

Meera shared some rare photos of the past to her verified Instagram account in order to pay tribute to Dilip Kumar.

Legendary actor Dilip Kumar, his wife Saira Banu and Shruti Gandhi Sinha can also be seen with him in the photos shared by the Lollywood actress.

The actress had taken these pictures with Dilip Kumar and his wife Saira Banu during her visit to India.

She wrote in the caption of her post “The end of an era. Thank you for inspiring generations of artists with your performances.”

“Your legacy will live on forever,” the actress wrote, praying for the Bollywood actor’s forgiveness.

Legendary actor Muhammed Yusuf Khan alias Dilip Kumar, who ruled the Bollywood film industry for a long time, passed away at the age of 98 yesterday.

Dilip Kumar’s death was announced via his verified Twitter account by his spokesperson Faisal Farooqui.

Legendary actor Dilip Kumar had been ill for the past several years due to which he was often taken to the hospital for examination. Dilip Kumar was undergoing treatment at a Mumbai hospital due to difficulty in breathing.

Adsense 300 x 250

Download BOL News App for latest news

Read More

Dilip Kumar's best films
11 hours ago
From Mughal-e-Azam to Devdas, Have a look at Dilip Kumar’s best films!

Bollywood cinema's legendary actor Dilip Kumar breathed his last at the age...
'Thank you for the movies, for the language, for the dignity,' Shabana Azmi says of Dilip Kumar
13 hours ago
‘Thank you for the movies, language and dignity’ says Shabana Azmi for Dilip Kumar

Shabana Azmi, who was mourning the death of cinema star Dilip Kumar...
Kriti Sanon
13 hours ago
Kriti Sanon requests media to not to cover funeral after Dilip Kumar’s death

Indian actor Kriti Sanon has made a 'humble request' to the media...
Dilip Kumar
16 hours ago
Dilip Kumar laid to rest in Mumbai cemetery with full state honours

Legendary actor Dilip Kumar on Wednesday was buried with full state honours...
Sylvester Stallone Salman Khan
18 hours ago
Salman and I should do an action movie together, Sylvester Stallone

MUMBAI: Bollywood actor Salman Khan wished his favorite actor and Hollywood star...
Zayn Malik Dilip Kumar
22 hours ago
What relationship did Zayn Malik have with late Dilip Kumar?

Bollywood megastar Dilip Kumar's influence was not only in Pakistan and India...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

Coronavirus positivity rate Pakistan
5 mins ago
Coronavirus Positivity Rate Soars By 3.3% Across Pakistan

The positivity rate of the novel Coronavirus in Pakistan has climbed up...
Alexandra Daddario
6 mins ago
Alexandra Daddario looks stunning as she walks the red carpet with pals

Alexandra Daddario looks stunning in a flapper-inspired gown as she walks the...
Microsoft Office Features New UI, Insiders Can Try it
22 mins ago
Microsoft Office Features New UI, Insiders Can Try it

Microsoft Office has come up with a fresh UI design. Earlier Microsoft...
Dubai Jebel Ali Port Explosion
25 mins ago
Dubai: Fire At Jebel Ali Port Unleashes Shock waves Across City

A fire induced by an explosion within a container on board a...