Adult film case: Raj Kundra walks out of jail with teary-eyes after bail

Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty’s husband and businessman Raj Kundra was seen crying on his way out of jail after two months of custody.

Raj Kundra was arrested by the police in July on charges of making pornographic films and posting them on mobile apps, but now the actress’ husband has been granted bail from Mumbai court. The actress’ husband has been ordered to submit a bail bond of Rs 50,000.

Some pictures and a video are circulating in the Indian media in which it is claimed that Raj Kundra is crying in the pictures and videos that were taken while he was coming out of jail.

As soon as he came out of jail, the media surrounded him and asked him many questions regarding his case. Tears were seen in his eyes at this time.

In his defense, Raj Kundra said that the police dragged him into the case as his name was not in the FIR.

It may be recalled that during the hearing, the Mumbai Police had opposed his bail plea, saying that if he was released, Kundra could influence witnesses and destroy the evidence in the case.