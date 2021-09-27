Aiman Khan looks gorgeous in a white dress, See photo

Aiman Khan is a Pakistani actress. She has appeared in several films, television shows, She has 9.2 million followers on her Instagram account.

Aiman Khan out a series of images on her social media. Making you fall prey to her ecstatic beauty, these beautiful images render calmness too.

The actress shared a beautiful photo of herself wearing a white outfit to her Instagram account. Her fans and followers filled her comments section with love and applause.

Here we have a picture of Aiman Khan from karachi. Take a look: