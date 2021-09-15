Minal Khan opens up like never before, ‘Aiman bari star ban gayi or tum kuch na kar saki’

Pakistani actor Minal Khan recently in her interview made a shocking revelation about being bullied and trolled by fellow industry members, it was about a time when she was overweight according to the entertainment industry’s norms. She started off young and hence had to groom herself after becoming a mainstream celebrity due to the industry’s pressure.

The Ishq Hai star revealed that people used to draw comparisons with her twin sister, and this comparison affects her a lot.

The Jalan actress said that “I heard people saying that Aiman is slimmer and a better actor, whereas the fat twin is Minal.”

Minal further confessed that Aiman once came home from work and told her about the industry gossip. She added that her twin sister encouraged her to lose weight to change her personality.

It should be noted that the diva recently got married to Ahsan Mohsin Ikram.