Aiman Muneeb shares latest picture from Skardu
Aiman Khan is a Pakistani television actress. She was born on November 20th, 1989 in Karachi Pakistan. Her acting career began in 2012 with the drama series ‘Mohabbat Bhaar Mai Jaye’.
She is known for her leading roles in several successful television serials including Ishq Tamasha and Baandi and many more.
Recently, Aiman shared a gorgeous photo with her husband on Instagram which is getting popular among the fans. Here is the latest stunning picture of Aiman Muneeb. it can be seen that Aiman khan is wearing a suit.
She shared the photo with the beautiful caption “Guess the name of this lake ! Sadpara lake or blind lake 😉”.
Have a look!
