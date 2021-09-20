Alia Bhatt shares glimpses from dad Mahesh Bhatt’s birthday party
Bollywood well-known filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt turned 73rd on September 20, his daughter and actor Alia Bhatt along with boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor and sister Pooja Bhatt organized a small party to celebrate her father’s birthday.
Took to Instagram, the Student of the Year actress shared cute pictures from her dad’s 73rd birthday party.
“73 years young!, Happy birthday papa,” she wrote in the caption followed by heart and sun emoji.
Take a look:
Ranbir Kapoor was also spotted at the birthday party of Mahesh Bhatt.
Alia’s sister Pooja Bhatt also shared pictures from her dad’s birthday party, sharing the pictures on her Instagram handle, Pooja wrote, “The birthday boy.. But don’t miss the setting girl! ???? ????????.”
Other Bollywood celebrities also send birthday wishes to the filmmaker in the comment section.
