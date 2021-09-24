Alia Bhatt shares her natural glowing selfie
Alia Bhatt is an Indian actor. She was born on 15 March 1993 in India. She did not look back and went on to star in a number of great films, including the drama film Kapoor and Sons 2016 in which she co-starred with famed Pakistani actor Fawad Khan and Indian actor Sidharth Malhotra.
Actress Alia Bhatt shared a beautiful natural selfie of herself without make-up to her Instagram account.
The supportive advice and friendly message of the actress are being highly appreciated on social media by netizens. Her picture has received more than 900,000 likes in just a couple of hours.
Read More
Mawra Hocane wishes her fans 'Jumma Mubarak'
Mawra is known for Shares pictures of her daily activities with her...
Sumbul Iqbal latest photos becomes a top trend on social media
Sumbul Iqbal is known as a beautiful and talented actress in the...
Suhana Khan’s latest bold photo goes viral
Suhana Khan has shared new pictures to mesmerize her fans posing in...
Indian Singer Dhuvani Bhanushali copied the melody of the iconic song 'Gagar'
Pakistani songs and melodies have been plagiarized across the border many times...
Areeba Habib looks gorgeous as she wishes her fans ‘Jumma Mubarak’
Areeba Habib is a Pakistani model and actress. She was born on...