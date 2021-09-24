Alia Bhatt shares her natural glowing selfie

Alia Bhatt is an Indian actor. She was born on 15 March 1993 in India. She did not look back and went on to star in a number of great films, including the drama film Kapoor and Sons 2016 in which she co-starred with famed Pakistani actor Fawad Khan and Indian actor Sidharth Malhotra.

Actress Alia Bhatt shared a beautiful natural selfie of herself without make-up to her Instagram account.

The supportive advice and friendly message of the actress are being highly appreciated on social media by netizens. Her picture has received more than 900,000 likes in just a couple of hours.