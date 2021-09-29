Alizeh Shah gives royal vibes in latest photo

Alizeh Shah, an actress, and dancer are known for her beautiful appearance and impeccable fashion sense. She is a well-known actress who has appeared in both dramas and big-budget films.

Popular Pakistani diva Alizeh Shah Shares her latest gorgeous Photo with her fans on her Instagram account.

The actress shared beautiful photos of herself wearing a jacket outfit to her Instagram account while writing in the caption of the photo”but i dont think anything could ever be enough for you 🤐”

The picture is being liked by fans and has more than 116,197 likes this far. The comments section is also flooded with praise for the actress.