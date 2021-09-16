Alizeh Shah looks gorgeous in her latest picture, see photos

Alizeh Shah is a new sensational and beautiful Pakistani television and film actress and model. She was born on June 9, 2002, in Karachi, Pakistan, and raised there. She currently lives in the same city as her family.

She most often shares pictures of her daily routine with her fans and followers. She took to Instagram to share a gorgeous picture with her 3.7 million followers.

Have a look!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alizooo (@alizehshahofficial)

She is known for her leading roles in several televisions serials including Tere Naal Luv Ho Gaya, Dil Mom Ka Diya, Tum Mujrim Ho, and many more.