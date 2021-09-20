Alizeh Shah’s new gorgeous pictures set the internet on fire

Tahir Yameen

20th Sep, 2021. 06:07 pm
Alizeh

Alizeh Shah is a new gorgeous and stunning actress and model in television and film. She was born on June 9, 2002, in Karachi Pakistan.

Alizeh Shah’s latest picture is doing rounds on social media. The actress shared gorgeous pictures of herself on Instagram, which quickly went viral.

Have a look!

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Alizooo (@alizehshahofficial)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Alizooo (@alizehshahofficial)

Alizeh Shah’s pictures received thousands of likes and compliments from her fans in just a few minutes. Compliments still haven’t stopped flooding in.

The viral Photos are getting a lot of likes on social media and there are also interesting comments from users. After her photos went viral, her admirers reacted positively.

She has been a part of many popular projects. Some of her extremely famous dramas are Ehd e Wafa, Jo Tu Chahai, Bandi, Bisat e Dil and many more.

