Amna Ilyas’s latest picture is doing rounds on social media

Munesh LohanaWeb Editor

28th Sep, 2021. 12:54 am
Amna Ilyas

Amna Ilyas is a Pakistani television actress and model.  Zinda Bhaag her debut drama series, was one of the most-watched dramas of 2013.

A mesmerizing photo of Pakistan showbiz industry’s actress Amna Ilyas is doing rounds on social media.

The actress posted a photo of herself on Instagram which went viral on social media. She posted the caption “❤”

Take a look!

The viral pictures are getting a lot of likes on Instagram and there are also interesting comments from users.

