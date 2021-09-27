Amna Ilyas’s latest picture is doing rounds on social media
Amna Ilyas is a Pakistani television actress and model. Zinda Bhaag her debut drama series, was one of the most-watched dramas of 2013.
A mesmerizing photo of Pakistan showbiz industry’s actress Amna Ilyas is doing rounds on social media.
The actress posted a photo of herself on Instagram which went viral on social media. She posted the caption “❤”
Take a look!
The viral pictures are getting a lot of likes on Instagram and there are also interesting comments from users.
Read More
Parineeti Chopra Scuba diving skills stuns fans, see photos
Actress Parineeti Chopra shared gorgeous photos of her dive during a trip...
Richa Chadha, latest dance video goes viral on the internet
Richa Chadha is an Indian actress. Richa Chadha made her Bollywood debut...
Ayeza Khan’s latest photoshoot with daughter Hoorain
Ayeza Khan is a gorgeous Pakistani actress and a model. She was...
Maya Ali wishes birthday to her little brother with a lovable note
Maya Ali is a Pakistani actress who began her career as a...
Aiman Khan looks gorgeous in a white dress, See photo
Aiman Khan is a Pakistani actress. She has appeared in several films,...