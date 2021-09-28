Areeba Habib’s latest picture makes the rounds on social media
A gorgeous photo of Pakistan showbiz industry’s actress Areeba Habib is doing rounds on social media.
She took to Instagram to share a gorgeous photo with her 2.1 million followers. She posted the caption “Be your own kind of beautiful”
Take a look!
View this post on Instagram
Her picture has received more than 36,000 likes in just a couple of hours. Her fans could not help but admire her natural beauty.
On social media, photos are receiving a lot of likes, and there are also some fascinating comments from users. Her fans reacted warmly once her images became viral.
Areeba Habib is a Pakistani beautiful actress and model. In the drama serial Koi Chand Rakh, she played a completely new and magnificent role as a bright girl, showing the perfection of her work.
She is known for her leading roles in several television serials including Janbaz, Qadam Qadam Ishq, and many more.
