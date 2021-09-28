Areeba Habib’s latest picture makes the rounds on social media

Tahir Yameen

28th Sep, 2021. 08:11 pm
Areeba

A gorgeous photo of Pakistan showbiz industry’s actress Areeba Habib is doing rounds on social media.

She took to Instagram to share a gorgeous photo with her 2.1 million followers. She posted the caption “Be your own kind of beautiful”

Take a look!

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Areeba Habib (@imareebahabib)

Her picture has received more than 36,000 likes in just a couple of hours. Her fans could not help but admire her natural beauty.

On social media, photos are receiving a lot of likes, and there are also some fascinating comments from users. Her fans reacted warmly once her images became viral.

Areeba Habib is a Pakistani beautiful actress and model. In the drama serial Koi Chand Rakh, she played a completely new and magnificent role as a bright girl, showing the perfection of her work.

She is known for her leading roles in several television serials including Janbaz, Qadam Qadam Ishq, and many more.

Adsence 300X250

Read More

20 mins ago
Fiza Ali oozes elegance in this red outfit, see photos

Fiza Ali everyone’s favorite Pakistani actress has uploaded new pictures on social...
31 mins ago
Naimal Khawar and Hamza Ali Abbasi’s recent adorable clicks, see photos

Naimal Khawar and Hamza Ali Abbasi are some of Pakistan's most popular...
38 mins ago
Esra Bilgic desperately waiting for the release of ‘Kanunsuz Topraklar’

Popular Turkish actress Esra Bilgic aka Helime Sultan is desperately waiting for...
43 mins ago
Ayesha Omar looks stunning in the latest pictures

Ayesha Omar is regarded as one of the most fashionable and attractive...
43 mins ago
Sumbul Iqbal khan looks ravishing in yellow

Sumbul Iqbal is a Pakistani film actress and model. She was born...
45 mins ago
Internet users take a dig at Maira Khan’s statement on class difference

Maira Khan is a Pakistani actress who has been on television. Khan...