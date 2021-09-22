Ariana Grande claims she broke ‘all the restrictions’ of her contract with ‘The Voice.’

Ariana Grande is the star of The Voice’s 21st season, and she’s already violating the rules.

Being a guest on Kelly Clarkson’s show On Monday’s episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, the singer acknowledged not following producers’ directions.

“I love witnessing the talent on the show and getting to know and work with these artists,” she said.

“It’s just a really unique feeling to be able to share some of what we’ve learned and accomplished in our lives with these artists who are just trying to do the same thing.”

She went on to admit, “I’ve broken every rule in my contract. I talk to them all, all the time. I’m like, DMing them. They’re like, ‘You’re not supposed to do that.’ And I’m like, ‘Sorry.’”

Clarkson also noted that Grande “sends stuff to the hotel” for Team Ariana that could appear like a contractual breach, but it shows just how in real life she is.