Ayeza Khan looks beatific in an all-black stunning dress

Tahir Yameen

18th Sep, 2021. 06:07 pm
Ayeza Khan looks

The stunning pictures of Ayeza Khan, a well-known and gorgeous actress in Pakistani showbiz, have gone popular on social media.

Taking to her Instagram account, Ayeza shared some gorgeous photos in a black dress.

“This black outfit by @asifaasif.official is beyond beautiful. I’m all ready for wedding season”, she captioned the post.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ayeza Khan (@ayezakhan.ak)

 

She has 10 million followers on her Instagram account. She is one of those actresses who has always inspired a positive and upbeat reaction from the audience.

