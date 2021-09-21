Billie Eilish looks breathtaking in new photos

Billie Eilish is an American singer. She is best known for her effective debut single, ‘Ocean Eyes. Billie performed the song and released it online. It went on to be a huge hit. This proved to be her first significant breakthrough.

In 2019, Eilish took home her first major awards, winning the MTV Video Awards and the American Music Awards, as well as being named Billboard’s Woman of the Year.

She has 91.1 million followers on her Instagram account. She is quite active on her social media accounts and never stays behind in impressing her audience by sharing her latest pictures.

She posted the caption ” i am SO excited to finally share my two air jordan silhouettes with you!! i’ve always loved @jumpman23 🥰 and it was such an incredible and surreal experience getting to create these, especially in a sustainable fashion (100% vegan with over 20% recycled material). both launch 9/27 on store.billieeilish.com and 9/30 on the nike SNKRS app! and you can go behind the designs on SNKRS now for more!! heheheeee.”

The picture is being liked by the fans and has more than 8,000,000 likes this far. The comments section is also flooded with praise for the actress.