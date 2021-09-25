BOL Kaffara by BOL Beats is right now India’s most popular song

The song BOL Kaffara released by BOL Beats has been stealing hearts ever since it was released on Social Media platforms last year and needless to say, Indians can’t help but swoon over Sehr Khan’s beautiful voice.

Bol Kaffara’s stardom is unmatched and in a short span of time, the BOL Beats production has established itself as one of the most viewed music videos on YouTube.

Celebrating this achievement, the BOL Beats team shared a YouTube video whilst penning a caption to praise the efforts of all the stakeholders.

“With all the remarkable achievements, BOL Beats has achieved another milestone after its original version of BOL Kaffara Kya Hoga has surpassed 105 million views on YouTube, becoming one of the most viewed songs ever released.”

On Social Media, BOL Kaffara has been highly praised for its unique composition all over the world.

To further complement the feat, the song has also been covered by two of the most popular singers in India, each with its own version.

T-series, in collaboration with BOL Beats, has presented the song in the voice of the iconic Jubin Nautiyal with the name ‘Dil Galti Kar Betha Hai’.

T-series is the world’s largest Music Label. The record label has been in the music industry for more than three decades and the popularity of its music catalog can be gauged by the fact that it owns the biggest YouTube channel in the world. Crossing 193 million subscribers, there is no YouTube channel with as many subscribers.

Jubin Nautiyal added more charm to the song with his stellar singing skills complimented by a beautifully shot video. Jubin Nautiyal is the hottest property in the Indian Music Industry as the singer is known to have thrown back-to-back hits that have taken the world like a storm. His recent song “Lut Gaye” became a huge hit with 861 million views in 5 months which was also produced by T-Series. Dil Galti Kar Betha Hai has garnered immense praise from the public.

On the other hand, the most viewed female artist on YouTube, Neha Kakkar has also presented her style to the popular song. The cover has also been loved by everyone and is out by the name of ‘BOL Kaffara Kya Hoga’.

At the moment, Neha Kakkar is the biggest singer in South Asia. In 2019, Kakkar was listed among the most viewed female artists on YouTube with 4.2 billion views. Recently, she became the first Indian singer to win a YouTube Diamond Award. Her talent can be seen in the latest version of BOL Beats song, BOL Kaffara Kya Hoga.

Both the covers have been received with applause from the Indian audience while the internet world has been looking for the original song which has been produced by BOL Beats.