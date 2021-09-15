Britney Spears deactivates her Instagram account after engagement

Famed American singer Britney Spears has decided to take a break from social media after she had announced engagement with her long-time beau Sam Asghari.

Britney Spears has mysteriously taken her Instagram account down to detoxify from all the negativity.

“It was her decision, and nothing else should be read into it,” added the source. “She is in a great place, legally and personally.”

Explaining the matter, Spears tweeted, “Don’t worry folks … just taking a little break from social media to celebrate my engagement !!!! I’ll be back soon.”

Spears announced her engagement to boyfriend Sam Asghari after almost five years of dating.

The Toxic singer posted a video making the announcement on Sunday, captioning it, “I can’t [expletive] believe it.”

In a follow-up post, she wrote about her engagement, “Words can’t even say how shocked I am … geez although the [expletive] was way overdue !!!! It was definitely worth the wait.”

“Yes world … that beautiful f—ing man in that picture is MINE !!!” she added. “I’m so blessed it’s insane !!!!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sam Asghari (@samasghari)

On the other hand, the diamond ring has amazing details and a special message from Spears’ partner. The ring features a 4-carat round brilliant stone in a platinum cathedral setting and is enhanced with a floating solitaire design. “Every designer I spoke with about the ring was amazing with great ideas, but I just clicked with Roman — we really connected on the design and he was as excited as I was to make it special — that’s why I chose him,” Asghari said in a statement. Roman Malayev, Forever Diamonds NY‘s founder revealed that he and his company “couldn’t feel more honoured to create this ring for such a special couple.”