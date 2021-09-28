Hajra Yamin looks radiant in her latest bridal shoot, see photos
Hajra Yamin is a Pakistani actress. She was born on 6th April 1986 in Karachi In 2018, she made her Lollywood debut with the film Maan Jao Na.
She is quite active on her social media accounts and never stays behind in impressing her audience by sharing her latest pictures. She is wearing an exquisite bridal ensemble. Hajra looks so ethereal in the alluring and gorgeous attire.
Have a look!
View this post on Instagram
The picture is being liked by the fans and has more than 20,000 likes this far. The comments section is also flooded with praise for the actress.
She is known for her leading roles in several televisions serials including Tabeer, Baandi, Teri Raza, Tau Dil Ka Kia Hua, and many more.
Also Read
Read More
Throwback: Alizeh Shah Dance video Sets the Internet on fire
Alizeh Shah trending personality among celebrities. She has been in the gossip for...
Emily in Paris: 5 outfits that stole our hearts
Bonjour! Unless you have been living under the rock, you will know...
Netflix is inviting you to play "Squid Game"
In Squid Game the rules are simple as in any other game;...
YouTubers Shomaila & Hassam call it quits after 10 years of marriage
Famous YouTube stars Shomaila and Hassam Ahmed called it quits after 10 years of marriage....
Zarnish Khan hits back at Maira Khan for ridiculing people on class differences
Pakistani actress Zarnish Khan has schooled actor Maira Khan for her classist...