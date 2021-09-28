Hajra Yamin looks radiant in her latest bridal shoot, see photos

Hajra Yamin is a Pakistani actress. She was born on 6th April 1986 in Karachi In 2018, she made her Lollywood debut with the film Maan Jao Na.

She is quite active on her social media accounts and never stays behind in impressing her audience by sharing her latest pictures. She is wearing an exquisite bridal ensemble. Hajra looks so ethereal in the alluring and gorgeous attire.

The picture is being liked by the fans and has more than 20,000 likes this far. The comments section is also flooded with praise for the actress.

She is known for her leading roles in several televisions serials including Tabeer, Baandi, Teri Raza, Tau Dil Ka Kia Hua, and many more.