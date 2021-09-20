Hania Aamir scattering beautiful colors in her latest photoshoot

Tahir Yameen

20th Sep, 2021. 06:49 pm
Hania Aamir photoshoot

Hania Aamir is a Pakistani actress and model. She has been seen working since 2016 on various projects including theaters and films.

Hania Aamir has shared some of her gorgeous looks from her recent photoshoot. Her outfits are embellished with stunning motifs and sophisticated fabric, and she is dressed in energizing yet soft and luxury attire.

Have a look!

She is known for her leading roles in several television serials including Phir Wohi Mohabbat, Mujhay Jeenay Do, Visual, Anna, and many more.

