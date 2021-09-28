Irina Shayk looks elegant in her latest picture, see photos

Irina Shayk is a Russian model. She was born in Russia on January 6, 1986. In 2011, she made history by being the first Russian model to grace the cover of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit.

Taking to Instagram, the actress stunned the netizens wearing a black Burberry blouse with soft makeup. She posted the caption ” @riccardotisci17 dedicated the collection to his beloved mother, who passed away in late August 🙏. “We are born from animals. We have an animal instinct that’s highly strung when we are feeling happiness or depression or sadness” LOVE U. Always inspiration…”

Have a look!

The actress looked nothing else than magic. She paired her black duke shorts with a Burberry blouse, a pair of moccasins, and Burberry socks.

In her recent image that she put out, Irina could be seen posing at her best. She has 16.3 million followers on her Instagram account.