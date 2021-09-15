Justin Bieber looks enthusiastic while posing with wife in black tuxedo

Tahir Yameen

15th Sep, 2021. 08:21 pm
Justin Bieber looks

Justin Drew Bieber is a singer from Canada. He was born in the Canadian city of Stratford in the year 1994. Justin Bieber released his debut album, My World, in November 2009.

Bieber was also chosen as a presenter at the 52nd Grammy Awards. In 2010, he published ‘My World 2.0,’ a sequel to ‘My World,’ which went to number one in multiple countries.

He has 190 million followers on Instagram and never stays behind in impressing his audience by sharing his latest photos. Took to Instagram, Justin Bieber posted a photo of himself with Hailey Bieber and left his fans in awe.

Have a look!

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber)

 

Adsence 300X250

Read More

5 hours ago
Kapil Sharma questioned Saif Ali Khan regarding his activities during two lockdowns, Saif replies hilariously

Justin Bieber, a lyricist, and singer has officially surpassed all of Spotify's...
5 hours ago
BTS announces live-streamed concert after the cancellation of world tour

Justin Bieber, a lyricist, and singer has officially surpassed all of Spotify's...
6 hours ago
Gohar Rasheed replies to Sharmila Faruqi comment on ‘oppression is not a choice’

Justin Bieber, a lyricist, and singer has officially surpassed all of Spotify's...
6 hours ago
Billie Eilish expresses her desire to show off a more feminine side

Justin Bieber, a lyricist, and singer has officially surpassed all of Spotify's...
6 hours ago
What Nazish Jahangir thinks about Pakistani drama scripts?

Justin Bieber, a lyricist, and singer has officially surpassed all of Spotify's...
6 hours ago
Sharmila Faruqi respond to Gohar Rasheed on blaming the victim

Justin Bieber, a lyricist, and singer has officially surpassed all of Spotify's...