Justin Bieber looks enthusiastic while posing with wife in black tuxedo

Justin Drew Bieber is a singer from Canada. He was born in the Canadian city of Stratford in the year 1994. Justin Bieber released his debut album, My World, in November 2009.

Bieber was also chosen as a presenter at the 52nd Grammy Awards. In 2010, he published ‘My World 2.0,’ a sequel to ‘My World,’ which went to number one in multiple countries.

He has 190 million followers on Instagram and never stays behind in impressing his audience by sharing his latest photos. Took to Instagram, Justin Bieber posted a photo of himself with Hailey Bieber and left his fans in awe.

Have a look!