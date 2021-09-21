Kareena Kapoor shares a breathtaking birthday shot with Saif Ali Khan from an island
Kareena Kapoor’s 41st birthday is today, and the actress has already received a deluge of birthday greetings on social media.
Kareena Kapoor has been showered with virtual affection from her fans, best friends, and industry insiders. Kareena took to social media on Tuesday morning to share a birthday photo.
Kareena shared a wonderful photo with her husband Saif Ali Khan on her Instagram Story, and it was stunningly beautiful. Kareena just used a heart emoji and the date to express herself. Check it out:
Earlier, Kareena received a birthday greeting from Kangana Ranaut. She referred to her as ‘the most gorgeous of them all’.
Kangana Ranaut wished Kareena a happy birthday, despite speculations that she may replace Kareena in an upcoming film as Sita.“Happy birthday to the most gorgeous of them all.” Kangana wrote with a collage of her photos on Instagram Stories on Tuesday.
