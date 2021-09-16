Maya Ali achieves a great milestone on Instagram

Pakistani showbiz’s talented actress Maya Ali has reached another great milestone as she hit six million followers on Instagram.

She took to her social media to extend thankfulness to her fans for all the love and support. “Thank you so much to all my beloved fans on achieving this milestone of 6 million followers. You guys are really special,” Maya Ali wrote alongside her post.

Actress Maya Ali always impresses her fans with her lovely looks and stunning fashion sense. She’s a famous actress known for her roles in both, dramas and big-budget films.

By the passing time, Maya has groomed herself a lot with her sassy fashion sense and fitness journey.

She actress has gone from being waifish and skinny to lean muscular. However, her style is still modest and laid back, just more mature.

Maya Ali’s career began as a Vj and she worked on several television channels. She has made her acting debut with a brief role in Dur-e-Shehwar. The actress received a lot of praise after performing in Aik Nayee Cinderella and Aun Zara. Her other popular dramas include Mera Naam Yousuf Hai, Diyar-e-Dil and Mann Mayal.

Currently, she is seen in the drama serial Pehli Si Mohabbat alongside Sheheryar Munawar in the leading role.