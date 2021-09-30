Meghan Trainor speaks in on her desire for twins: ‘Sounds like a deal’

Meghan Trainor recently sat down for an interview and opened up about her wish to become a mother again, this time with twins.

During an interview with Ellen DeGeneres on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the singer was reported as stating, “Why would you want twins next. Two-in-one sound like a deal to me!”

“I don’t know, I want three-in-one. I just want so many, but, like, I don’t wanna be pregnant five times… I just wanna get, in and out, yep. Two at one time; I could do it. I love being a mom.”

Here have a look:

During the interview, Trainor also stated, “I’m happiest nowadays when I’m putting my baby to sleep with my husband because we do it together every night. We look at each other like, ‘We made the best baby.’ We got so blessed.”

“The biggest change is that anytime I walk into a room with him in it, it’s the biggest smile and the most joy, the most love anyone could ever give you.”

“He recognizes me and he’s like, ‘I’m so excited to see you.’ And to look at that and be like, ‘I made that. That’s crazy. That came from love. That came from soulmates.’ It’s the greatest.”

“And we got really lucky. We got a happy baby. He’s slept through the night since 3 months old, which is the day I started working again. He’s a great sleeper.”