Michael K. Williams, star of “The Wire,” died of an accidental overdose
New York: Authorities announced on Friday that US actor Michael K. Williams, who played Omar Little in the critically acclaimed television series “The Wire,” died of an accidental drug overdose.
The 54-year-old, who portrayed the renowned Baltimore con man in the trailblazing program, was discovered dead in his New York apartment earlier this month.
Williams died of “acute intoxication by the combined effects of fentanyl, p-fluorofentanyl, heroin, and cocaine,” according to the New York City Office of Chief Medical Examiner. According to authorities, the fatality was caused by an accident.
The Emmy-nominated actor was praised for his performance in “The Wire,” in which he played an armed robber who targeted heroin dealers. For his contributions to many shows and films, he got multiple Emmy nods.
From 2002 through 2008, the series was one of the most popular on television, airing for five seasons.
Williams was most recognized for his role as Albert Chalky White on HBO’s “Boardwalk Empire,” among other things.
Williams has previously spoken frankly about his prior battles with drug addiction, revealing that he had spent a large portion of his “The Wire” salary on narcotics.
Read More
Tom Cruise, Hayley Atwell decides to break up as Tom experiences another breakup
Tom Cruise and Hayley Atwell, who was rumored to be 'pretty inseparable'...
PHOTOS: Sidharth Malhotra looks extremely handsome as he bids adieu to Leh
Sidharth Malhotra is currently on cloud nine as a result of the...
Watch Netizens criticizes Sonya Hussyn for her bold look and her ‘beqaboo’ ponytail
Netizens are blown away by actress Sonya Hussyn's latest photo session, which...
Meghan Markle reveals the first amazing news about her daughter Lilibet
During her journey to New York with her husband Prince Harry, Meghan...
Jana Kramer addresses her heartbreak upon seeing Mike 'flirting with other girls'
Jana Kramer recently wore her heart on her sleeve and spoke up...