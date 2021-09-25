Michael K. Williams, star of “The Wire,” died of an accidental overdose

New York: Authorities announced on Friday that US actor Michael K. Williams, who played Omar Little in the critically acclaimed television series “The Wire,” died of an accidental drug overdose.

The 54-year-old, who portrayed the renowned Baltimore con man in the trailblazing program, was discovered dead in his New York apartment earlier this month.

Williams died of “acute intoxication by the combined effects of fentanyl, p-fluorofentanyl, heroin, and cocaine,” according to the New York City Office of Chief Medical Examiner. According to authorities, the fatality was caused by an accident.

The Emmy-nominated actor was praised for his performance in “The Wire,” in which he played an armed robber who targeted heroin dealers. For his contributions to many shows and films, he got multiple Emmy nods.

From 2002 through 2008, the series was one of the most popular on television, airing for five seasons.

Williams was most recognized for his role as Albert Chalky White on HBO’s “Boardwalk Empire,” among other things.

Williams has previously spoken frankly about his prior battles with drug addiction, revealing that he had spent a large portion of his “The Wire” salary on narcotics.