Minal Khan posts an aesthetic photo for her clothing brand

Tahir Yameen

21st Sep, 2021. 07:25 pm
Minal

She was born on 20th November 1998 in Karachi. Minal is a young and attractive Pakistani actress who has worked in the industry.

The actress has an Instagram account that rivals that of a model. She has 7.9 million followers on her Instagram account. The diva recently took to her Instagram account to share a gorgeous photo. She looks extremely stunning in the photo.

Have a look!

 

She is known for her leading roles in several televisions serials including Ishq Hai, Nand, Qismat, Ghamand, Ki Jana Mein Kon, Laut Ke Chalai Ana.

 

 

