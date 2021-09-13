Oprah’s Harry and Meghan tell-all loses out to an Italian cooking show at the Emmys

Sarfaraz RizviWeb Editor

13th Sep, 2021. 04:07 pm
Oprah,Harry And Meghan

The Emmy Awards on Sunday went to a series about Italian food and culture, rather than Prince Harry and his wife Meghan’s explosive American TV interview with Oprah Winfrey.

In March, Winfrey’s two-hour interview with Harry and Meghan sent shockwaves through the British monarchy when Meghan accused Britain’s royal family of raising concerns about the couple’s first child’s skin color and said the stress of life as a royal newlywed had driven her to the brink of suicide.

It was the couple’s first television interview since deciding to leave their royal duties and relocate to California in early 2020, and it was watched by more than 49 million people worldwide in the first three days, according to CBS television.

Winfrey and her team were nominated for an Emmy – the highest honour in US television – in the category of best-hosted nonfiction series but were defeated by actor Stanley Tucci’s Searching For Italy travel and food show.

Neither Harry nor Meghan attended the low-key creative arts ceremony on Sunday, which precedes the main Emmy Awards show next week.

