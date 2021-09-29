Photo: Zareen Khan looks stunning in dress
Zareen Khan is an Indian film actress. She was born on 14th May 1987 in India. In the film Veer, she made her first appearance. In the year 2010, she starred in the movie titled Character Dheela, her major achievement until now.
She is one of those actresses who has always received positive feedback from the audience. She is quite active on her social media accounts and never stays behind in impressing her audience by uploading her latest pictures and videos.
The viral photo is getting a lot of likes on Instagram and there are also interesting comments from users.
“Did I hear Candy? 🍭 #Lategram #ZareenKhan“ She wrote on her Instagram post.
Have a look!
