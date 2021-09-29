Photo: Zareen Khan looks stunning in dress

Munesh LohanaWeb Editor

30th Sep, 2021. 12:09 am
Zareen Khan

Zareen Khan is an Indian film actress. She was born on 14th May 1987 in India. In the film Veer, she made her first appearance. In the year 2010, she starred in the movie titled  Character Dheela, her major achievement until now.

She is one of those actresses who has always received positive feedback from the audience. She is quite active on her social media accounts and never stays behind in impressing her audience by uploading her latest pictures and videos.

The viral photo is getting a lot of likes on Instagram and there are also interesting comments from users.

“Did I hear Candy? 🍭 #Lategram #ZareenKhan“ She wrote on her Instagram post.

Have a look!

Adsence 300X250

Read More

32 seconds ago
Irina Shayk‘s recent photo is making the rounds on social media

Irina Shayk is a Russian model. She has 16.3 million followers on...
19 mins ago
Adorable photos of actress Amar Khan

Amar Khan is a Pakistani television actress and director. Belapur Ki Dayan her...
27 mins ago
Rakhi Sawant’s new bold photos set the internet on fire

Rakhi Sawant is an Indian model and actress. She was born on...
41 mins ago
Aiman Muneeb shares latest picture from Skardu

Aiman Khan is a Pakistani television actress. She was born on November...
45 mins ago
BTS reveals plans for the concert of ‘Permission To Dance On Stage’

The Korean boy band BTS has officially announced their plans for an...
1 hour ago
Singer Halsey unveils first-ever pictures of baby Ender

American singer and songwriter Halsey showed off her son Ender’s face for...