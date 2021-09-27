PHOTOS: Madhuri Dixit slays a Black-saree in recent clicks

Tahir Yameen

27th Sep, 2021. 10:45 pm
Madhuri Dixit photos

Madhuri Dixit is an Indian actress. Madhuri Dixit made her Bollywood debut with the film Abodh, but she was never seen again after the release of her next film, Tezaab.

Indian actress Madhuri Dixit shared a photoshoot on social media. The Devdas actress shared exquisite photos on her Instagram account wearing a black saree. She opted natural make-up look and wore minimum jewelry.

 

The viral pictures are getting a lot of likes on Instagram and there are also interesting comments from users.

