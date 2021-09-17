Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are attempting to increase ‘salability in the US’

Experts say Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are meeting with the Queen to increase their “salability in the United States.”

This claim was made by royal commentator Andrew Pierce, who said in an expert panel interview with the Daily Mail’s Palace Confidential, “They know their only saleability in the United States is their connection to the most famous woman on the planet – the Queen – which is why they are desperate to see her. It’s all about product Harry and product Meghan plc.”

Other panelists, on the other hand, believe that a meeting would help “keep up the royal connection.”

Richard Eden, a diarist, agreed with Mr. Pierce and said that a meeting would benefit the marriage in the long run. He also added, “It will happen because I agree with Andrew, Harry and Meghan need it really. They do need to keep up that royal connection. They are a family. They do want a christening.”

“Meghan does not speak to any members of her family apart from her mother, so it makes sense to have the christening where any family can come, and that would be Harry’s family rather than hers.”