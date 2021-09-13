Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have a lot riding on their post-Megxit success

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s post-Megxit lives are presenting them with more problems than they may have anticipated.

The stakes are high for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in their Netflix and Spotify endeavours, according to Duncan Larcombe, former royal editor and author of Prince Harry: The Inside Story.

He told Closer, “With these arrangements, there’s huge pressure on Harry and Meghan to deliver and make a success of their lives in America.”

“They’ve created such a stir—both inside the royal family and in the media—that they don’t really have a choice but to succeed. He went on to say, “It would be the ultimate humiliation.”

“I’ve reported on Harry since he was a teenager and he was the most popular member of the royal family. And going from that to where he is now must be really hard for him and probably adds to his anger,” he shared.

“It’s worrying to think what Harry has left if his American life fails for him. I don’t think he’ll be welcomed back as a working royal, but he would as a brother, son, and grandson,” he further added.