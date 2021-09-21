Zainab Abbas shows off her baby bump as she is expecting her first child
Sports journalist and host Zainab Abbas is all set to welcome her first child as she announced the good news that she is expecting, today on social media.
Took to Instgaram, the host while announcing the happy news she dropped her latest snap cradling her growing baby bump from the stadium.
Sharing her picture Zainab wrote, “My travel partner this past year. Feels more like a test match rather than a T20, but managed to weather the storm and carry on working through out. Hoping this new journey is as rewarding as the previous one. Grateful,” followed by heart emoji.
Take a look:
Her fans and followers shared love and best wishes to the host for her new journey.
It should be noted that sports presenter married Hamza Kardar in 2019.
