LSA 2021: Ayesha Omar oozes glam in shimmery gold outfit
The diva of Pakistan’s showbiz industry Ayesha Omer looks mesmerizing at the 20th Lux Style Awards red carpet.
The stunning Ayesha has stolen the limelight of the LSA 2021 red carpet with her glamour in a shimmery gold number by labourjoisie. Her wardrobe was designed by labourjoisie and her hair and makeup were done by Nabila Salon.
The Bulbulay actress shared her breathtaking pictures on her Instagram from LSA 2021 red carpet.
Have a look:
In the pictures, she undoubtedly oozed elegance and glamour donning this gold and glittery cut-off long sleeves full-length gown.
“I’m sure I could’ve flown with those… in my mind I was.” she wrote in the caption.
The gorgeous actress received numerous love reactions from her fans on social media.
A user wrote in the comment section, “If there is anyone who does red carpet in Pakistan it’s Ayesha Omer.”
