Ayeza Khan recreates Bollywood actress Rekha Ji iconic look, see photos
Pakistani actress Ayeza Khan won millions of hearts by retreating Indian veteran actress Rekha Ji’s iconic look from the popular hit Bollywood song ‘Salame Ishq Meri Jaan.’
The actress recently posted a series of heart robbing pictures on her Instagram from her recent look which she created for her drama serial Lapaata.
Have a look:
In the pictures, Ayeza cen be seen wearing a traditional white and gold embroidered dress with elegant heavy jewelry and subtle makeup as she looks super chic in this jaw-dropping ensemble.
It should be noted that she is the most followed actress in the Pakistan showbiz industry with 10 million followers on Instagram.
