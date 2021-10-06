Dur-e-Fishan reveals why she feels depressed watching herself on screen

Web Desk BOL News

06th Oct, 2021. 03:02 pm
Dur-e-Fishan

The fresh face of Pakistani showbiz, Dur-e-Fishan is undoubtedly a timeless beauty. She has garnered immense recognition and won many hearts within very less time with her stellar acting skills.

In a recent interview, the Pardes starlet shared how watching herself on screen is a downer for her. Dur-e-Fishan revealed how it isn’t a pleasant experience for her. Rather than feeling pound or accomplished, the actress feels depressed.

“Whenever I watch my performances I get depressed for a couple of days, and it’s rare when I watch myself on television. I always feel as an artist we critically analyze our performance and notice tiny details from head to toe. It’s great but it gives me depression because sometimes I don’t like my voice sometimes I don’t like the rest of the things,” she added.

The actress was born and raised in Lahore. She is the daughter of former PTV producer/director, Saleem-ul-Hassan. She studied law before stepping into the field of acting and also practised law as an Intellectual Property Lawyer for a year.

She began her acting career with the drama serial Dil Ruba and also appeared in Bharaas and Pardes.

