HBO released the first teaser trailer for House of the Dragon

Web Desk BOL News

06th Oct, 2021. 10:21 am

In “House of the Dragon,” Matt Smith, who played Prince Philip in season one of Netflix’s “The Crown,” will play Daemon Targaryen.

Paddy Considine, Sonoya Mizuno, Steve Toussaint, Rhys Ifans, and Olivia Cooke also star in the HBO series.

On Tuesday, HBO unveiled the first trailer for the “Game of Thrones” spinoff “House of the Dragon.”

The show will premiere in January 2022, based on George R. R. Martin’s novel “Fire and Blood.”

The drama takes place two centuries before the events of the novel “A Song of Ice and Fire,” on which Game of Thrones is based.

Watch the first trailer for HBO’s new series below:

Adsence 300X250

Read More

9 mins ago
Watch Sara Ali Khan admires gorgeous sunrise as she fell in love with the nature

Sara Ali Khan is one of the actresses that are very active...
18 mins ago
NCB sends Aryan Khan's phone to forensic while he's provided with science books in custody

Aryan Khan, the son of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, has been...
27 mins ago
Asim Azhar seems not interested to reveal his marriage plans; take a look!

The Ghalat Fehmi singer Asim Azhar recently appeared in an #AskAsim session...
9 hours ago
‘I dream about my kids’: Shakira says about parenting

Colombian singer and songwriter Shakira, who was born and raised in Barranquilla,...
9 hours ago
Kareena Kapoor shares sweet throwback picture of son Jeh, see photo

Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor shared a sweet throwback picture of youngest son...
10 hours ago
Sarah and Falak share their preparations for the baby’s arrival, see photos

Sarah Khan and Falak Shabir are a celebrity couple and soon-to-be parents,...