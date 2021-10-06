HBO released the first teaser trailer for House of the Dragon
In “House of the Dragon,” Matt Smith, who played Prince Philip in season one of Netflix’s “The Crown,” will play Daemon Targaryen.
Paddy Considine, Sonoya Mizuno, Steve Toussaint, Rhys Ifans, and Olivia Cooke also star in the HBO series.
On Tuesday, HBO unveiled the first trailer for the “Game of Thrones” spinoff “House of the Dragon.”
The show will premiere in January 2022, based on George R. R. Martin’s novel “Fire and Blood.”
The drama takes place two centuries before the events of the novel “A Song of Ice and Fire,” on which Game of Thrones is based.
Watch the first trailer for HBO’s new series below:
Gods. Kings. Fire. Blood.@HouseOfDragon is coming to HBO Max in 2022. #HouseoftheDragon pic.twitter.com/16aV66l07i
— HBO Max (@hbomax) October 5, 2021
Read More
Watch Sara Ali Khan admires gorgeous sunrise as she fell in love with the nature
Sara Ali Khan is one of the actresses that are very active...
NCB sends Aryan Khan's phone to forensic while he's provided with science books in custody
Aryan Khan, the son of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, has been...
Asim Azhar seems not interested to reveal his marriage plans; take a look!
The Ghalat Fehmi singer Asim Azhar recently appeared in an #AskAsim session...
‘I dream about my kids’: Shakira says about parenting
Colombian singer and songwriter Shakira, who was born and raised in Barranquilla,...
Kareena Kapoor shares sweet throwback picture of son Jeh, see photo
Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor shared a sweet throwback picture of youngest son...