HBO released the first teaser trailer for House of the Dragon

In “House of the Dragon,” Matt Smith, who played Prince Philip in season one of Netflix’s “The Crown,” will play Daemon Targaryen.

Paddy Considine, Sonoya Mizuno, Steve Toussaint, Rhys Ifans, and Olivia Cooke also star in the HBO series.

On Tuesday, HBO unveiled the first trailer for the “Game of Thrones” spinoff “House of the Dragon.”

The show will premiere in January 2022, based on George R. R. Martin’s novel “Fire and Blood.”

The drama takes place two centuries before the events of the novel “A Song of Ice and Fire,” on which Game of Thrones is based.

Watch the first trailer for HBO’s new series below: