Mansha Pasha shares her glamorous look from LSA 2021 shoot, see photos

Mansha Pasha is a quite popular face in the television industry. She is an amazing actress full of talent. She is famous for her supporting roles in the drama serial Shehr-e-Zaat after which she got recognition and did many projects as a leading actress.

She began her career as a supporting actress in different dramas. Pasha also appeared on a big screen in the Pakistani action crime thriller film Laal Kabootar.

Pasha is instantly active on social media and updates her fans with her daily life activities. Recently, she took to Instagram and uploaded a picture of herself in a Black gown. Mansha is seen giving stunning poses from her glamorous look.

While sharing the post she captioned the picture with “Lucky enough to have worn two beautiful outfits in one day while hosting the 20th @luxstylepk awards.

The day is full of memories and wouldn’t have been possible without @friehaaltaf and her team at @catwalk_events, @nabila_salon, and their amazing people, my stylist @mavikayanistylist who did all those trials to make this look perfect, and most importantly my manager @nimraa.malik who was there with me throughout!

Thank you for making this day a special one for me ❤”

Have a look!