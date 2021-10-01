Mashal Khan shares the ‘most beautiful shot of her entire career’

Sarfaraz RizviWeb Editor

01st Oct, 2021. 05:48 pm

Mashal Khan is a Pakistani model and actress, who has 921K Instagram followers and has worked in the entertainment industry since 2017.

Mashal Khan recently shared a photo of herself and captioned it “Me prancing around at 3 AM after the steady cam operator took the most beautiful shot of my entire career.”

Here’s the picture have a look:

The picture is getting lots of likes on Instagram and the netizens are already in love with her picture.

Adsence 300X250

Read More

1 hour ago
Sonnalli Seygall uses cheesy pickup line for her dog; take a look

Sonnalli Seygall's pet dog Shamsher often wins fans hearts in a jiffy...
2 hours ago
Saheefa Jabbar Khattak undergoes painful nose surgery

Saheefa Jabbar Khattak is a talented, dedicated, and wonderful Pakistani drama actress...
2 hours ago
Cardi B denies post-delivery surgery rumours

Cardi B denied having any cosmetic procedures done after the birth of...
3 hours ago
Scarlett Johansson and Disney settle 'Black Widow' release dispute

Scarlett Johansson and Walt Disney Company have finally resolved their legal dispute...
3 hours ago
Daniel Craig praises Kate Middleton at premier of 'No Time To Die'

On Monday, Kate Middleton met James Bond actor Daniel Craig at the...
18 hours ago
Ushna Shah burst over filmmakers says ‘not a single Netflix original has been made by Pakistan’

Ushna Shah, an actor, is disappointed with Indian director Sanjay Leela Bhansali's...