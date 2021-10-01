Mashal Khan shares the ‘most beautiful shot of her entire career’

Mashal Khan is a Pakistani model and actress, who has 921K Instagram followers and has worked in the entertainment industry since 2017.

Mashal Khan recently shared a photo of herself and captioned it “Me prancing around at 3 AM after the steady cam operator took the most beautiful shot of my entire career.”

Here’s the picture have a look:

The picture is getting lots of likes on Instagram and the netizens are already in love with her picture.