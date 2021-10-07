Netflix to change ‘Squid Game’ phone number after woman inundated with calls

A South Korean woman who received thousands of prank calls and text messages after her phone number was highlighted as a key plot point in Netflix’s hit show “Squid Game” may soon be relieved.

The phone number appears on a cryptic invitation card given to potential players of a series of deadly children’s games, and Netflix and local production company Siren Pictures said on Wednesday that they will edit sequences to remove it.

When it debuted on the streaming site last month, the nine-part thriller showing cash-strapped players playing to the death in a quest to win 45.6 billion won ($38.31 million) became an international hit.

The owner of the phone number, identified as Kim Gil-young, a lady who operates a business in the southeastern county of Seongju, was interviewed by local television SBS last month. The woman displayed some of the messages she had received, including invites to participate in the Squid Game and move “from rags to riches.”

On Wednesday, an international news organization called the phone number which went unanswered.

“We’re working to fix this situation with the production company, including editing scenes with phone numbers when appropriate,” Netflix said on Wednesday, asking fans to desist from making prank calls or sending messages.

Last month, the woman told SBS that she couldn’t alter her phone number because of client relationships, and she turned down a settlement offer of 1 million won ($840). According to SBS, she has since been offered up to 5 million won in compensation.

On Wednesday, both Netflix and Siren Pictures declined to comment on any compensation offers.