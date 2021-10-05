Rami Malek discusses his meeting with Prince William and Kate Middleton .

Rami Malek, an Egyptian-American actor, offers advice on how to remain calm when speaking with royalty.

During an interview with Entertainment Tonight, the Bohemian Rhapsody star discussed the release of his new film, No Time to Die, and how he met Prince William and Kate Middleton at the film’s premiere at the Royal Albert Hall in London.

“For me, I just try to treat them like I would anybody else. Malek remarked, “I’m sure a dose of normality is probably something that is quite refreshing to them.”

“I remember we were at the BAFTAS, and I met them and they have a lot of questions to ask you,” he explained.

“But it is nice to just say, ‘How are you doing? How are you dealing with all of this? I know you just had kids, one kid, specifically,’ so just try to be normal because they live a very unusual life, I imagine,” he continued.

“I got to gage their reaction from their body language. Definitely not going to put words in their mouths, but yeah they seemed pretty taken aback by the film,” he continued.