Rami Malek discusses his meeting with Prince William and Kate Middleton .
Rami Malek, an Egyptian-American actor, offers advice on how to remain calm when speaking with royalty.
During an interview with Entertainment Tonight, the Bohemian Rhapsody star discussed the release of his new film, No Time to Die, and how he met Prince William and Kate Middleton at the film’s premiere at the Royal Albert Hall in London.
“For me, I just try to treat them like I would anybody else. Malek remarked, “I’m sure a dose of normality is probably something that is quite refreshing to them.”
“I remember we were at the BAFTAS, and I met them and they have a lot of questions to ask you,” he explained.
“But it is nice to just say, ‘How are you doing? How are you dealing with all of this? I know you just had kids, one kid, specifically,’ so just try to be normal because they live a very unusual life, I imagine,” he continued.
“I got to gage their reaction from their body language. Definitely not going to put words in their mouths, but yeah they seemed pretty taken aback by the film,” he continued.
Read More
Umer Sharif’s dead body to be shifted to Karachi tomorrow
Legendary comedian Umer Sharif’s dead body will be shifted to Karachi tomorrow,...
Aiman Khan leaves fans in awe in a black outfit, see photos
Aiman Khan, a rising star in Pakistan who has won hearts with...
Sehar Khan’s stunts her fans with her singing skills
Sehar Khan is an emerging new talent in the Pakistani media industry....
Meghan Markle struggled to see Kate Middleton shine at the James Bond premiere
Last week's premiere of James Bond blockbuster No Time to Die left...
'Squid Game' was shelved for ten years before Netflix approved it
Squid Game, Netflix's most recent release, has been the talk of the...