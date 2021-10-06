Sajal Aly thanks fans for love as she marks two years of ‘Alif’

Web Desk BOL News

07th Oct, 2021. 12:26 am
Sajal Aly

Pakistani actress Sajal Aly has extended gratitude to her fans for their love and support as she marked two years of spiritual-romantic drama serial Alif. Kubra Khan, Hamza Ali Abbasi, and Ahsan Khan also star in the film Alif.

Alif, a drama series started on October 5, 2019, and ended on March 14, 2020. Sajal took to Instagram and posted the stills from the drama, shared by her fans, to her stories to celebrate two years of its release.

Meanwhile, drama serial Alif is one of the leading hits in the list of nominations for this year’s Lux Style Awards. Sajal has also been nominated for ‘Best Female Actor Viewer’s Choice’ and Hamza Ali Abbasi for the ‘Best Male Actor Viewer’s Choice’ for their stellar performance in the Alif.

 

