Sarah and Falak share their preparations for the baby’s arrival, see photos

Sarah Khan and Falak Shabir are a celebrity couple and soon-to-be parents, are looking forward to the arrival of their kid. The couple recently upgraded their room to include a baby crib.

Sarah and Falak are frequent Instagram users, as they share personal moments with fans and followers. People admire Falak’s romantic relationship with his wife. The singer has made an ongoing ritual of presenting a rose or bouquet of flowers to Sarah at the most unexpected times. Apart from their lovely photoshoots and antics on social media, the couple is always open with their fans.

The popular couple would share romantic moments together on social media. Nowadays, fans are feeling ‘giddy’ that the lovely couple is expecting their first child. Fans are eagerly waiting for Sarah and Falak’s good news.

We’ve seen Sarah Khan lovingly flaunt her baby bump and her beautiful pregnancy glow. Before the baby’s arrival, Falak Shabir gave fans a tour of the baby’s room. The singer is filled with excitement as he showcases a very cute room with the baby’s crib, a giant teddy bear, and a closet.

Sarah has made more “updates” to her room, including the addition of a baby crib next to her bed. It is obvious the couple is super-excited about the new arrival.