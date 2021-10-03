Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan arrested by NCB in a drug case

Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan has officially been arrested in a drug case by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in Mumbai at 2 p.m on Sunday, October 3.

According to the Indian media report, Aryan has been arrested under section 8C, 20B, 27 read with 35 of the NDPS Act in connection with the seizure of 13 gms cocaine, 22 pills of MDMA, 5 gm MD, and ₹1.33 lakh in cash.

Aryan was clicked by Paparazzi outside the NCB office in Mumbai. In the video, he was seen in a black t-shirt and black pants also wearing a black mask and beige hat.

On Saturday night Aryan was raided by NCB officials along with eight others in a cruise ship on possession of drugs. He was being questioned by the (NCB) officials in a drug case.

Furthermore, he was taken to the hospital for a medical checkup.