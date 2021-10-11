The complete list of Lux Style Awards 2021 winners
The 20th annual ceremony of Lux Style Awards 2021 has completed its two decades of celebrating the entertainment industry. It was a glamorous night for our celebrities as the LSA 2021 handed out trophies in television, music, and fashion categories.
The grand show was hosted by Mehwish Hayat, Ayesha Omar, and Ahmad Ali Butt and was attended by film and television leading actors, fashion designers, and musicians.
Here is a complete list of LSA 2021 winners:
Best Emerging Talent Music
Aziz Qazi
Best Music Video Director
Hamza Bin Tahir
Best Song
Teri Tasveer by Bayan
Best Singer
Abbas Ali Khan
Emerging Talent-Fashion
Sara Zulfiqar
Best Makeup Artist
Sunil Nawab
Best Fashion Photographer
Najam Mehmood
Achievement in Fashion (Pret)
Generation
Best Menswear
Ismail Farid
Special Award for female changemakers in the industry
Lux Changemakers Award
Haseena Moin
It was presented for the first time ever to promote women’s empowerment.
The award was presented by Asima Haq from Unilever.
Best drama writer
Umera Ahmed –Alif
Best Actor (Female) Critics’ Choice:
Yumna Zaidi for Pyaar Ke Sadqay
Best Actor (Female) Viewers’ Choice:
Yumna Zaidi for Pyaar Ke Sadqay
Best Actor (Male) – Critics’ Choice:
Bilal Abbas for Pyaar Ke Sadqay
Best Actor (Male) – Viewers’ Choice:
Danish Taimoor for Deewangi
Best TV Serial:
Ehd-e-Wafa – Momina Duraid and ISPR
Best TV Director:
Farooq Rind for Pyaar Ke Sadqay
Best Original Soundtrack:
Ehd-e-Wafa k Naam Kiya, sung and composed by Rahat Fateh Ali Khan in Ehd-e-Wafa
Best Emerging Talent:
Adnan Samad Khan for Ehd-e-Wafa
Due to the pandemic, films were not judged in this year’s LSA.
