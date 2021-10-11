The complete list of Lux Style Awards 2021 winners

The 20th annual ceremony of Lux Style Awards 2021 has completed its two decades of celebrating the entertainment industry. It was a glamorous night for our celebrities as the LSA 2021 handed out trophies in television, music, and fashion categories.

The grand show was hosted by Mehwish Hayat, Ayesha Omar, and Ahmad Ali Butt and was attended by film and television leading actors, fashion designers, and musicians.

Here is a complete list of LSA 2021 winners:

Best Emerging Talent Music

Aziz Qazi

Best Music Video Director

Hamza Bin Tahir

Best Song

Teri Tasveer by Bayan

Best Singer

Abbas Ali Khan

Emerging Talent-Fashion

Sara Zulfiqar

Best Makeup Artist

Sunil Nawab

Best Fashion Photographer

Najam Mehmood

Achievement in Fashion (Pret)

Generation

Best Menswear

Ismail Farid

Special Award for female changemakers in the industry

Lux Changemakers Award

Haseena Moin

It was presented for the first time ever to promote women’s empowerment.

The award was presented by Asima Haq from Unilever.

Best drama writer

Umera Ahmed –Alif

Best Actor (Female) Critics’ Choice:

Yumna Zaidi for Pyaar Ke Sadqay

Best Actor (Female) Viewers’ Choice:

Yumna Zaidi for Pyaar Ke Sadqay

Best Actor (Male) – Critics’ Choice:

Bilal Abbas for Pyaar Ke Sadqay

Best Actor (Male) – Viewers’ Choice:

Danish Taimoor for Deewangi

Best TV Serial:

Ehd-e-Wafa – Momina Duraid and ISPR

Best TV Director:

Farooq Rind for Pyaar Ke Sadqay

Best Original Soundtrack:

Ehd-e-Wafa k Naam Kiya, sung and composed by Rahat Fateh Ali Khan in Ehd-e-Wafa

Best Emerging Talent:

Adnan Samad Khan for Ehd-e-Wafa

Due to the pandemic, films were not judged in this year’s LSA.