Ushna Shah burst over filmmakers says ‘not a single Netflix original has been made by Pakistan’

Sana FatimaWeb Editor

01st Oct, 2021. 12:29 am
Ushna Shah

Ushna Shah, an actor, is disappointed with Indian director Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s upcoming film Heeramandi.

Turning to her Twitter, the Bashar Momin star, who has been quite vocal on the subject, went on to explain why a series about Lahore courtesans should be made by Pakistani filmmakers.

“Heera-Mandi was what present-day inner-city Lahore is. Like I said, India has a plethora of rich cultures & histories to film. Today, Mughal history mostly falls into Pakistan’s domain, language/some geography. We needed this,” said Ushna.

In a follow-up Tweet, the actor stressed why this could have been an important project for Pakistan.

“Also, it isn’t about permission. Banaanay koh toh they can make anything. Of course it was all India once. But if the little history that leans towards Pakistani culture/language/city is also commissioned to India to make what historical film will Pakistan make?” she raised her concerns.

Adsence 300X250

Read More

1 hour ago
Komal Aziz adorably poses for sunny weather in her recent pictures, see photos

Komal Aziz is a fantastic and diverse Pakistani television actress who is best...
2 hours ago
Throwback: Alizeh Shah gives flying kiss in bold dress, watch video

Alizeh Shah is a Pakistani actress and dancer. Her performance as Palwasha...
4 hours ago
Mahi Baloch's latest bridal shoot increases her ethereal beauty, see photos

Mahi Baloch is the beautiful emerging talent of the Pakistani showbiz industry....
5 hours ago
Hareem Shah latest video makes the internet gushing over her, watch video

Hareem Shah is a Pakistani social media personality, active on TikTok. On...
7 hours ago
Britney Spears is finally free from her father's control

Leading American singer Britney Spears gained her father's right to interfere in...
7 hours ago
My Hero Academia: Shonen Anime breakthrough of the century

Written and illustrated by Kohei Horikoshi, My Hero Academia is a Japanese...