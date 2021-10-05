WATCH: Hareem Shah most bold and sizzling dance moves in the car

Hareem Shah is a Pakistani social media personality, active on TikTok. On 28th June 2021, she confirmed her marriage but kept details about her husband under wraps.

Shah is famous for her controversial behavior as well. Her videos always make rounds on social media and people sometimes criticize her video.

Hareem shared multiple videos on her Instagram account to keep her fans updated. Shah who gained recognition from TikTok has definitely mastered the art to remain in the headlines.

Shah loves dancing as she frequently posted her dance moves videos on social media The controversial TikTok queen and model took Instagram and shared her dance moves videos in the car.

Have a look at some of her dancing videos in the car!