Yumna Zaidi makes a request to Maya Ali says ‘Bus kar do’

06th Oct, 2021. 11:43 pm
Actors Yumna Zaidi and Maya Ali indulged in online banter. The Inkaar actress dropped a comment under Parey Hut Love star’s comment. “Maya Bus kar do, husan ki inteha MahsAllah.”

To which Maya replied, “yeh pyar hai app ka janab. Miss you.”

 

Maya is currently acting in the drama Pehli Si Muhabbat alongside Shehryar Munawar, while Yumna will next be seen in Ishq-e-Laa alongside Azaan Sami Khan.

