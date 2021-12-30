Ayesha Omar Looks Gorgeous In Desi Attires
Ayesha Omar dresses elegantly for every occasion, from movie promotions to weddings and other public appearances. Her outfits are all unique, providing us with plenty of ideas. The diva is giving fashion goals on how to look stunning in ethnic attire at weddings and formal events. Ayesha Omar wore each and every dress with grace and radiance.
With her diminutive frame, she wears all of her clothing with a lot of oomph, which only adds to her youthful freshness. Her Instagram feed is a vibrant medley of classic elegance and edgy cool. Ayesha’s wardrobe screams — whatever you wear, your attitude has to be on point!
The ‘Bulbulay’ actress wore a stunning midnight blue gown with a subtle play on cold tones. She added a contemporary twist to the classic clothing style. Light dewy makeup, nude lipstick, and hefty earrings completed the starlet’s ensemble.
It’s like something out of a fairytale! The actress wore a crimson velvet lehenga with thick gold sequins and patterns that she fashioned herself. Her hair was wrapped in a bun and she wore a crop top blouse with a hanging neckpiece. The actor from ‘Dolly Ki Ayegi Baraat’ looked ethereal in the garment, which she added subtle grace and richness to.
